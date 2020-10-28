site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-brandon-mcmanus-misses-in-snow | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Misses in snow
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McManus made his only field-goal attempt but missed one of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 43-16 loss to the Chiefs.
McManus was faced with snowy conditions, somewhat excusing his missed PAT, which was also his first this season. Through six games, McManus now sports 48 points.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read