Broncos' Brandon McManus: Misses key kick in loss

McManus converted three of four field-goal attempts and a lone extra-point try in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Vikings.

McManus connected on two kicks from beyond 40 yards and made another 29-yarder, but he pushed a 43-yard attempt wide right late in the fourth quarter. If McManus made that kick, it likely would've afforded the kicker a shot at a potential game-winning field goal on the Broncos' final drive. Instead, down four points, the offense was forced to go for the touchdown, and it was unsuccessful. McManus has nailed every kick under 40 yards this year, but he's misfired on four of 12 tries from beyond.