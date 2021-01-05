McManus converted field goals of of 22, 26, and 37 yards during Sunday's loss to Las Vegas while also making both of his point-after attempts. He missed a field-goal attempt of 56 yards and had attempts of 63 and 70 yards blocked.

The Broncos really tested McManus' leg Sunday, his attempts from 70 and 63 yards coming at the end of both halves, respectively. Though he ended the season on a bit of a cold streak, going seven-for-12 on field-goal attempts during the final quarter of the year, he still managed to finish ninth in the league with 28 total field goals and first in the league with 10 field goals of 50 or more yards.