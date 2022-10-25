McManus missed one of his two field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets.
McManus failed on a PAT to begin the day, then went wide right on a 56-yard attempt with his next kick. Although he subsequently rallied with a 44-yard make, it wasn't the veteran's best performance as Denver suffered a close defeat at home.
