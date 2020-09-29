McManus converted an extra-point and a 56-yard field goal during Sunday's 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay.
McManus' 56-yarder was his longest field goal since Week 1 of the 2015 season. McManus has held value in recent seasons as he's on a team that has had enough offense to get into field-goal range, but not enough to get into the end zone. History is repeating itself as, with Drew Lock (shoulder) out for at least another game or two, the Broncos have a more question marks on offense than answers. Expect that to continue Thursday against the Jets with Brett Rypien or Jeff Driskel leading the offense.
