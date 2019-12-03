Broncos' Brandon McManus: Nails game winner
McManus converted both of his point-after attempts and field-goal attempts of 31, 52 and 53 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.
You'd have to go back to Week 1 of 2018 for the last time McManus converted multiple kicks beyond 50 yards. McManus had a streak of seven-straight misses from that distance dating back to 2018, but now has converted three straight. He said after the game that he felt as though he exorcized some bad feelings after missing a key kick in Week 11 against Minnesota. A more confident McManus takes on a Houston team that has surrendered 18 opponent field goals this year, 17th in the league.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Accounts for entire offense•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Misses key kick in loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Flawless versus Browns•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Converts chip shots•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Blanked against Chiefs•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Snaps poor luck from 50•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury reaction: Mattison's big shot?
If Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury keeps him out for Week 14 or beyond, Alexander Mattison could...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...