Broncos' Brandon McManus: Nails game winner

McManus converted both of his point-after attempts and field-goal attempts of 31, 52 and 53 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

You'd have to go back to Week 1 of 2018 for the last time McManus converted multiple kicks beyond 50 yards. McManus had a streak of seven-straight misses from that distance dating back to 2018, but now has converted three straight. He said after the game that he felt as though he exorcized some bad feelings after missing a key kick in Week 11 against Minnesota. A more confident McManus takes on a Houston team that has surrendered 18 opponent field goals this year, 17th in the league.