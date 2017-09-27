Broncos' Brandon McManus: Nails three field goals
McManus connected on field goals of 38, 35 and 28 yards and converted an extra-point attempt in Sunday's 26-16 loss in Buffalo.
Denver's struggles in the red zone benefited McManus as he was set up for a trifecta of easily convertible attempts. The peculiar thing about the kicker spot is that it is sometimes best to get a kicker on a decent -- but not great -- offense, as chip-shot field goals bring in more points than PATs. McManus benefited from such an offense last year as he ranked 10th in the league in field goals. The Broncos' offense looked beyond those troubles through the first two weeks of the season, but took a step back in Week 3.
