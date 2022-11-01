McManus did not attempt a field goal Sunday while going 3-for-3 on extra-point tries in the Broncos' 21-17 win over the Jaguars.

McManus failed to produce at least one field goal for the first time this season. The veteran kicker has often been relied upon this season with the Broncos' typically struggling to finish drives, but Sunday's win over the Jaguars saw the offensive find the end zone on three different occasions. Denver is on bye in Week 9, and the team will look to get their offense on track for the second half of the season. An improved offensive attack could lead to more opportunities for McManus in scoring range.