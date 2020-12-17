The Broncos are expected to be without McManus (undisclosed) Saturday against the Bills, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
McManus landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact, with Palmer noting that if Denver's game was Sunday he'd be able to play. Instead, the Broncos are hosting the Bills on Saturday, with Taylor Russolino expected to handle the team's Week 15 kicking duties.
