McManus made both of his field-goal attempts as well as all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

McManus converted from 43 and 41 yards on his two field goals, which helped bring his season tally to 64 points through eight games. At the moment, McManus has made 16 of 17 attempts on both field goals and extra points, bringing great consistency to Denver's kicking game.