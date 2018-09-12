Broncos' Brandon McManus: Notches nine points
McManus made both his field-goal attempts as well as all three of his extra-point tries en route to nine points in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Seahawks.
McManus drilled kicks from 51 and 53 yards to start his season in emphatic fashion. In both of the past two campaigns, McManus finished with three makes from that range, so Sunday's performance already puts him in good position to improve from deep this term.
