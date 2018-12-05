Broncos' Brandon McManus: Notches six points

McManus made one of his two field-goal attempts and hit all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.

McManus converted from 29 yards but missed wide left on a 50-yard attempt to begin the game. Through 12 appearances, he's totaled 78 points, but hasn't topped six points since Week 7.

