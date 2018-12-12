Broncos' Brandon McManus: Opportunities limited

McManus did not attempt a field goal but made both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the 49ers.

McManus' mere two points tied his season low. Considering he only boasts 80 points through 13 games, however, fantasy owners should've recalibrated their expectations of McManus -- who averaged about 114 points over the previous three seasons -- by now.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...