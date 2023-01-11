McManus made his only field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Chargers.

McManus converted a 33-yarder on his lone field goal. For the season, he made only 28 of 36 field goals to go with 25 of 27 PATs, placing outside the top 20 in scoring for kickers. At 31 years old, he's slated to return to the Broncos next season for his tenth NFL campaign.