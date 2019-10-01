Broncos' Brandon McManus: Picks up six points
McManus converted all three of his point-after attempts and a 33-yard field goal during Sunday's 26-24 loss to Jacksonville.
McManus put aside some concern that he had a case of the yips after back-to-back weeks with shanked PAT attempts (though one was erased by a defensive offsides call). If all checks out, McManus is pretty darn reliable from inside 50 yards, but fans would be justified in having their concerns given his place on a team that just scored over 20 points for the first time since early December and is going up against a tough Chargers team in Week 5.
