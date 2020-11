McManus made his lone field-goal attempt and all four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 31-30 win over the Chargers.

The 29-year-old converted a 35-yard field goal during the first quarter and was successful on all the PATs for Denver's four second-half touchdowns, including the game-winning PAT with time expired. McManus made six field goals Week 6 but has only two attempts over the past two games, but it's an attractive matchup against the Atlanta defense this weekend.