Broncos' Brandon McManus: Racks up 11 points

McManus made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to 11 points in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Chiefs.

McManus converted from 42, 34 and 46 yards on his three field goals, remaining perfect on the season. Through four games, he's accumulated 30 points, including at least eight in all but one week.

