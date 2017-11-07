Broncos' Brandon McManus: Reaches double figures
McManus converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to 11 points in Sunday's 51-23 loss to the Eagles.
McManus, a Philadelphia native, enjoyed his best performance of the campaign on home soil. Not only were his 11 points a season high, but McManus also impressively split the uprights on two kicks from 50-plus yards, marking his first makes from that distance this season.
