The Broncos and McManus have agreed to a four-year, $17.2 million extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McManus was set to play the season on a one-year deal, with the opportunity to enter free agency in the offseason. However, he'll now be in Denver long term while being paid at least $9.5 million in fully guaranteed money. The contract rewards McManus for his accuracy, as he has made 82 percent of his kicks across six seasons in Denver, including going 29 of 34 in 2019.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Coming back in 2020•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Scores 112 points in 2019•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Accounts for nine points•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Accounts for entire offense•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Coverts all five PATs•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Nails game-winner•