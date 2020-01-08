Broncos' Brandon McManus: Scores 112 points in 2019

McManus converted 29 of 34 field goals, with a season high of 53 yards, and 25 of 26 point-after attempts in 2019.

A strong argument can be made that 2019 was McManus' finest statistical performance. He ended one field goal off his career high and a fraction of a percentage point off his career best conversion rate. More importantly was where he was kicking them from, his 14 field goals from 40 yards and further out obliterated his previous season high of 10. He ended 2019 tied for fifth in the league with 29 total field goals and his 14 field goals from 40 yards and further also ranked fifth. If the offense can take some further steps with incoming sophomore Drew Lock at the helm, McManus' opportunities should only increase in 2020.