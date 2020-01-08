Broncos' Brandon McManus: Scores 112 points in 2019
McManus converted 29 of 34 field goals, with a season high of 53 yards, and 25 of 26 point-after attempts in 2019.
A strong argument can be made that 2019 was McManus' finest statistical performance. He ended one field goal off his career high and a fraction of a percentage point off his career best conversion rate. More importantly was where he was kicking them from, his 14 field goals from 40 yards and further out obliterated his previous season high of 10. He ended 2019 tied for fifth in the league with 29 total field goals and his 14 field goals from 40 yards and further also ranked fifth. If the offense can take some further steps with incoming sophomore Drew Lock at the helm, McManus' opportunities should only increase in 2020.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Accounts for nine points•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Accounts for entire offense•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Coverts all five PATs•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Nails game-winner•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Accounts for entire offense•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Misses key kick in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: RB
Which running backs led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? No. 1 is pretty easy...
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...