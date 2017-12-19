Broncos' Brandon McManus: Scores five points

McManus both made and missed a 40-yard field goal during Sunday's 25-13 win over the Colts, when he also hit both his extra-point tries.

McManus missed wide right on his first field-goal attempt, but was able to straighten things out to convert his second effort from 40 yards. Although McManus has scored 90 points this season, he's missed eight of 30 field-goal opportunities.

