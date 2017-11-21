Broncos' Brandon McManus: Scores five points

McManus missed one of his two field-goal attempts and made both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bengals.

McManus nailed a 61-yarder before halftime, but that career-long make was nullified by Cincinnati calling timeout just before the ball was snapped. Unfortunately, McManus' subsequent attempt was blocked, ultimately leaving the Broncos three points behind at the end of the contest. That snapped his double-digit scoring streak at two games, and McManus now sports 69 points on the year.