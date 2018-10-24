Broncos' Brandon McManus: Scores nine points
McManus made his only field-goal attempt and all six of his extra-point tries in Week 7 versus the Cardinals.
McManus' lone field goal came from 41 yards. His nine points tied for his season-highest mark this season, and he's yet to miss any of his 29 total kicking attempts.
