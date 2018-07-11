Broncos' Brandon McManus: Set to keep job

McManus is the only kicker on the Broncos' roster heading into training camp.

McManus only made 24 of 32 field-goal attempts last season, but he did convert all of his PATs and only missed three kicks after Week 6. As he heads into his fifth season with Denver, McManus isn't worth drafting in most shallower leagues, but he should work his way into the streaming conversation if quarterback Case Keenum can lead the Denver offense back toward competence.