McManus converted his lone field-goal attempt, a 58-yarder, during Sunday's 31-3 loss to New Orleans.
The Broncos took a five-yard loss on third down midway through the third quarter on Sunday, pushing a tough field-goal try back even further. McManus nailed it with room to spare, breaking his previous career long of 57 yards set back in 2015 and keeping alive Denver's streak of never being shut out at home. Sunday was obviously a unique situation with an undrafted rookie wide receiver forced to play quarterback. Expect a few more opportunities for McManus Sunday night with Drew Lock back in the fold. In Week 7 against Kansas City, McManus converted a 43-yard field goal and one of two point-after attempts, just his second point-after miss since Week 3 of the 2016 season.