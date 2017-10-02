Play

Broncos' Brandon McManus: Shanks another one

McManus converted an extra point and field goals of 28, 36, and 46 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Raiders.

Despite providing most of Denver's offense, it was the kick McManus missed that almost cost Denver the game late. Following a botched fake punt by Oakland, Denver's offense was stymied and turned to McManus to give them a 12-point lead late in the fourth quarter. He instead bounced the 29-yard kick off the left upright. It's been a tough go of things for McManus, who signed a big extension just before the season opener. He has missed three kicks through four games after missing five all of last season.

