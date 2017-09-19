Broncos' Brandon McManus: Shanks lone field-goal attempt
McManus hit all six of his extra-point attempts, but hooked his 49-yard attempt in the first quarter wide right.
McManus later hit a 50-yard field goal that was nullified by a Dallas penalty, so there's hope that McManus doesn't have a case of the yips. That said, the Kid has missed two of his first three official field goal attempts to start the season after inking a lucrative extension. His reputation is that of a fantasy starter, but keep McManus on a short leash in the coming weeks.
