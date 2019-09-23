Broncos' Brandon McManus: Shanks PAT

McManus hit a 30-yard field goal and converted just one of two point-after attempts during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay.

The missed PAT broke a league-best 90-straight conversions for the veteran kicker. Typically automatic inside 50 yards, some concern that the Temple product has a small case of the yips might be warranted after he missed a PAT last week against Chicago, but was rescued by a penalty. He returns to the friendly confines of Mile High in Week 4 against the Jaguars.