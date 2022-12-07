McManus made three of four field-goal attempts and did not take an extra point in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Ravens.
McManus converted from 52, 41 and 50 yards prior to being short on a game-winning attempt from 63 yards as time expired. With 80 points this season, McManus places just inside the top 20 among kickers league-wide.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Makes one field goal in loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Makes three field goals in loss•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Makes one field goal•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: No field-goal attempts in win•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Misses two kicks•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Hits double figures•