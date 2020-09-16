McManus didn't attempt a field goal in Monday's 16-14 loss to the TItans but made both of his PAT attempts.
McManus didn't get many opportunities, as the Denver offense often failed to move the ball and got into the end zone both times that it got rolling. With a road date against the stingy Steelers defense on tap in Week 2, McManus' kicking opportunities will likely remain limited.
More News
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Rewarded with extension•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Coming back in 2020•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Scores 112 points in 2019•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Accounts for nine points•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Accounts for entire offense•
-
Broncos' Brandon McManus: Coverts all five PATs•