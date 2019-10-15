Broncos' Brandon McManus: Snaps poor luck from 50
McManus converted a point-after attempt and all three of his field-goal attempts from 53, 48, and 31 yards out during Sunday's 16-0 win over the Titans.
McManus had previously missed seven consecutive attempts of 50 yards and longer, dating back to Week 1 of the 2018 season. He nailed his 53-yard attempt in the second quarter to put Denver up 6-0. With that monkey off his back, McManus has a fair amount of value given his consistency from inside 50 yards. The Temple product is seventh in the league with 12 field goals this season, five of them from 40 yards out or further.
