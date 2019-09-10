Broncos' Brandon McManus: Solid in opener

McManus converted his lone extra-point try and three of his four field-goal attempts in Monday's 24-16 loss to the Raiders.

The only miss for McManus happened when he tried to make a 64-yarder in the waning seconds of the first half. All three of the six-year-pro's successful field goals came from under 40 yards out, including two from under 30 yards away.

