Broncos' Brandon McManus: Still has coach's faith

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he still has faith in McManus, who has already missed five field goals this season, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

McManus has made just eight of his 13 field-goal attempts, with three of the misses coming from inside of 50 yards. He's at least made all 12 of his extra-point attempts, but the Broncos nonetheless will have to consider a change if McManus doesn't sort things out soon. He was one of the league's better kickers the past two seasons, converting 85.7 percent of his attempts in 2015 and 85.3 percent in 2016. Prior to this season, he hadn't missed from inside of 40 yards since 2014.