McManus, who's on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact, won't kick Saturday against the Bills, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, Taylor Russolino has been promoted to the Broncos' active roster to fill in for McManus on Saturday.
