Langley (concussion) cleared the league-mandated protocol Thursday, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports.

Langley was a full participant in Thursday's practice, and appears to have fully recovered from the head injury that caused him to sit out Monday's loss to the Raiders. Barring any setbacks, the 24-year-old is on track to suit up versus the Chargers in Week 17.

More News
Our Latest Stories