Langley (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

Langley is still looking to make his NFL debut after being picked in the third round of this year's draft. Pending any setbacks, it looks like he'll get his first chance Sunday against the Raiders, but expect him mainly on special teams.

