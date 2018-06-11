Langley has dug into the playbook more and has looked solid in OTAs, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

It was somewhat of a surprise when the Broncos took Langley at the end of the third round out of Lamar in last year's draft. Head coach Vance Joseph, a defensive backs coach by trade, was drawn to his size and speed and ball skills from his time as a wide receiver at Georgia. He didn't get many looks as a rookie and, even with improvements, is unlikely to see the field much beyond special teams in 2018. Veteran Tramaine Brock figures to be the team's third corner behind Chris Harris and Bradley Roby and the defense has often featured a third safety -- likely Will Parks -- in dime situations. Short of beating out Brock, Langley will probably continue to develop behind the scenes with this year's third-round pick, Isaac Yiadom.