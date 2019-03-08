Broncos' Brendan Langley: Moving to wide receiver
Langley will spend his offseason transitioning from cornerback to wide receiver, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Langley made the same change between his freshman and sophomore seasons at Georgia, but he never actually caught a pass and eventually moved back to cornerback after transferring to FCS Lamar. He was selected at No. 101 overall in the 2017 draft primarily on the basis of raw athleticism, as he lit up the combine with a 4.43 40, 123-inch broad jump and 35.5-inch vertical at 6-feet, 201 pounds. The 24-year-old has the appropriate physical specs to play wide receiver, but he'll nonetheless face a difficult transition, presumably battling for one of the final spots on Denver's 53-man roster. Langley has played 260 snaps on special teams and just 108 on defense in 16 NFL appearances.
