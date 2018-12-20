Broncos' Brendan Langley: No practice Thursday
Langley (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Langley continues to nurse a concussion sustained during Saturday's 17-16 loss to the Browns. It remains to be seen whether the depth cornerback will manage to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time to suit up against the Raiders on Monday.
