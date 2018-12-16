Broncos' Brendan Langley: Out with concussion
Langley will not return to Saturday's game against the Browns after suffering a concussion, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Langley exited to be evaluated in the first quarter and is now in the league-mandated concussion protocol. The 24-year-old must clear the protocol before being available Week 16 against the Raiders.
