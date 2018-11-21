Broncos' Brendan Langley: Promoted to active roster
Langley was activated from the practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Last season, Langley logged 108 snaps on defense and 182 snaps on special teams over 11 games. The vacancy on the Broncos' roster -- and in their secondary -- came when the team waived fellow cornerback Adam Jones.
