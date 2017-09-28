Langley (knee) made his return to Broncos' practice in a limited role Wednesday, Andrew Mason of the team's official website reports.

Langley has been sidelined the last two weeks with a sprained knee, but his return to practice Wednesday is encouraging regarding his status for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders. However, the rookie is just expected to provide depth at cornerback, as well as play a role in special teams should he be able to take the field.