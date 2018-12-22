Langley (concussion) was ruled out for Monday's game at Oakland, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Langley suffered the concussion last Saturday against the Browns and was unable to clear the concussion protocol this week. The 24-year-old did not practice in any fashion this week and is in danger of missing the final two games of the season.

