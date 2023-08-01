Maher and Elliott Fry are in a training camp battle to be the Broncos' kicker this season, with Maher the favorite to land the job, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Maher signed with Denver in late July following a solid regular season with Dallas last year, when he made 29 of 32 field-goal attempts, including going 9-for-11 from at least 50 yards. However, the veteran kicker famously caught a case of extra-point yips in the playoffs, which played a role in his exit from the Cowboys. Should Maher prove to be over that issue, he has a leg up in the competition with Fry, who has kicked in only three NFL games in his career.