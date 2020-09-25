The Broncos promoted Rypien from the practice squad to the active roster Friday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

In the wake of Drew Lock's shoulder injury, Jeff Driskel is slated to start at least the next two games for the Broncos. The next question surrounds who will serve as Driskel's backup. The team brought in Blake Bortles this week, but coach Vic Fangio doesn't expect the veteran signal-caller to be ready for more than emergency work in his first outing as a Bronco. As a result, Rypien has been plucked from the practice squad to handle No. 2 QB duties for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, at the very least.