Rypien completed 24 of 46 passes for 225 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets.

Rypien earned his second career start in the absence of Russell Wilson (hamstring), though the Broncos showed no signs of curtailing their passing volume. He started the game in promising fashion by leading Denver to a touchdown on its third offensive possession, though that was the majority of the scoring for the team on the day. Despite averaging only 4.9 yards per attempt, Rypien also managed to keep his primary pass catchers involved, as Jerry Jeudy earned 11 targets and Courtland Sutton nine. Wilson is optimistic that he'll return for a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars, and if that's the case, Rypien will revert to his backup role.