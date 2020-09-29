Coach Vic Fangio named Rypien the starting quarterback for Thursday's game versus the Jets, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Drew Lock (shoulder) will remain sidelined for a second straight week, affording Rypien an opportunity to make his first NFL start. Rypien made his NFL debut in Week 3's loss to the Buccaneers after Jeff Driskel couldn't produce, and he looked serviceable, completing his first eight passing attempts for 53 yards before tossing an interception. Fangio did relay that Driskel could still be used in the offense, according to James Palmer of NFL Network, but Rypien will get the first chance against a Jets defense that ranks 15th with 239 passing yards allowed per game.
