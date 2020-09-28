Coach Vic Fangio relayed Monday that he hasn't decided whether Rypien or Jeff Driskel will start against the Jets on Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

With Drew Lock (shoulder) out, Driskel started this past Sunday's loss against the Buccaneers, but he was replaced by Rypien after recording just 5.9 yards per attempt, a touchdown and an interception. Rypien was more accurate and just as efficient, completing eight of nine passes for 53 yards (5.9 YPA) and an interception in his first NFL action. The two may compete during the practice week, and Fangio was clear that Blake Bortles isn't in the starting conversation at this time.