Rypien dressed as the backup for three games in 2019, but did not appear in any of them.

As the Broncos shuffled quarterbacks in Weeks 9 through 12 while both Joe Flacco and Drew Lock were injured, Rypien was briefly promoted to the active roster to backup Brandon Allen. He was cut and came back to the practice squad once Lock came off of injured-reserve and signed back with the team at the end of the season. In three preseason games, he made an impressive touchdown throw to fellow rookie Juwann Winfree in the opener, but looked mostly out of sorts. Rypien earned a six-figure signing bonus out of the draft, so the Broncos brass clearly liked his potential. He figures to battle Allen and maybe another body or two in training camp for the right to back up Lock in 2020.