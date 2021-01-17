Rypien completed 27 of 40 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions during the 2020 season. He lost five yards on five carries.

Rypien started the season as QB3, but impressed enough in relief in Week 3's loss to Tampa Bay to get the start for the injured Drew Lock in Week 4's win versus the Jets. Rypien kept New York in that game with a handful of poor decisions, but he also made some big plays downfield, most notably a 48-yard deep shot to Jerry Jeudy for a touchdown. At that point, Rypien became Denver's QB2. Whether he stays there depends on the offseason. The Broncos are almost certainly going to look for competition for Lock either in free agency or the draft. That could push Rypien down a slot heading into 2021.